Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires New Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,332,000 after acquiring an additional 410,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,504,000 after acquiring an additional 418,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Crown by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,776,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,109,000 after acquiring an additional 298,766 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Crown Stock Up 0.0 %

CCK stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

