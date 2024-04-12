Cushman & Wakefield’s (CWK) Peer Perform Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their peer perform rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

CWK stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,540,000 after acquiring an additional 665,070 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $8,742,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 62,624 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,820,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,583,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

