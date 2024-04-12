Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.68 on Monday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

