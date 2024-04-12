Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.94. 1,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 25,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
