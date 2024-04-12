Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $248.58 million and $15.70 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002479 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

