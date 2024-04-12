Covenant (COVN) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Covenant (COVN) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $5,970.91 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

