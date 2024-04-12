CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $95.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

CoStar Group stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.69. The stock had a trading volume of 62,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,408. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

