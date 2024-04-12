Cosmos Achieves Market Cap of $4.07 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $10.41 or 0.00015147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and approximately $122.70 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00063690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00021700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

