Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Gap Down to $56.46

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.46, but opened at $54.67. Corteva shares last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 304,875 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Corteva Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

