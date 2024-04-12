Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

CRBG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 526,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,058. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.86. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,291,000 after buying an additional 324,204,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,781,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $225,561,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

