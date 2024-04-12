Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,920,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the March 15th total of 17,260,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Compass Price Performance

Compass stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 571,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,088. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts expect that Compass will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

