Comparing Borealis Foods (BRLS) and Its Rivals

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Borealis Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68% Borealis Foods Competitors -26.91% -31.61% -6.56%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ competitors have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Borealis Foods and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 285 1200 1388 30 2.40

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 22.57%. Given Borealis Foods’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$300,000.00 -20.76 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.22 billion $748.02 million 6.45

Borealis Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Borealis Foods competitors beat Borealis Foods on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

