Comparing Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energem has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and Energem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems $102.37 million 9.00 -$177.72 million ($0.59) -5.22 Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 144.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Energem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ballard Power Systems. Ballard Power Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

28.0% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Energem shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of Energem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ballard Power Systems and Energem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems 3 10 1 0 1.86 Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus target price of $3.97, suggesting a potential upside of 28.90%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than Energem.

Profitability

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and Energem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems -172.63% -14.06% -13.02% Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92%

Summary

Energem beats Ballard Power Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications. It also engages in the delivery of services, including technology solutions, after sales services, and training; and provision of engineering services, product and systems integration services, and related technology transfer for a variety of PEM fuel cell applications. It operates in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Denmark, Belgium, India, Taiwan, Spain, Norway, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company has a strategic alliance with Linamar Corporation for the co-development and sale of fuel cell powertrains and components for class 1 and 2 vehicles in North America and Europe. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Energem

(Get Free Report)

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

