Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD) Shares Up 0.1%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.62 ($0.02). 660,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,332,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.62 ($0.02).

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £49.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.43.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

