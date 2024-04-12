Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $96.00 at Evercore ISI

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $212,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

