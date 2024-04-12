Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,422,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 16,126 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,539 shares of company stock worth $109,628,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $263.01 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.11 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.65.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

