Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Earns Outperform Spec Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of CDE opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

