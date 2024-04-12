Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

