Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.55. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Codorus Valley Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 418,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.