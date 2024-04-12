CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.86.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard bought 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,009,000 after acquiring an additional 376,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.