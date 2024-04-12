CKW Financial Group Purchases 3,264 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.4% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CKW Financial Group owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $46,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,296,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 166,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.65.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

