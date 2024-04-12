CKW Financial Group Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CKW Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 170,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $174.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

