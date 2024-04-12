CKW Financial Group Acquires Shares of 1,100 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,836,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,971,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,919,000 after buying an additional 170,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after buying an additional 2,650,959 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,935,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Baxter International by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.