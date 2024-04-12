CKW Financial Group Acquires 150 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Splunk were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $211,337,000 after purchasing an additional 80,045 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,720,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,996,000 after acquiring an additional 131,909 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.17. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $156.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPLK

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.