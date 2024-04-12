CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.75

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 249228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.

