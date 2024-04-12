Citigroup Raises Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $51.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Vontier by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vontier by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

