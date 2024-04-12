Citigroup Raises A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $95.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $86.15 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

