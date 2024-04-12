Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $60.71, but opened at $62.29. Citigroup shares last traded at $60.73, with a volume of 5,536,002 shares changing hands.
The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.48. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Citigroup
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 60.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Citigroup by 4,140.1% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,312 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
