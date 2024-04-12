Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $200.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.