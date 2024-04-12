Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,069,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. 3,185,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,524,730. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $198.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

