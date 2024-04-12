Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $661.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get Cintas alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $671.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas has a 1-year low of $438.59 and a 1-year high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $637.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.