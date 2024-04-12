Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIEN. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.92.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.11 on Thursday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $174,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,783,689.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,540 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ciena by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 34.4% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 352,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $77,883,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

