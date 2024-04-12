Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.92.

Several analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Ciena stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29. Ciena has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $501,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,342 shares in the company, valued at $24,521,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,540 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 34.4% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 352,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after buying an additional 90,206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ciena by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after acquiring an additional 307,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

