Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $254.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $228.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.58.

Shares of CB traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.74. 96,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,624. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.71. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

