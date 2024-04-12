Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $244.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.66 and a 200 day moving average of $232.71. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.89.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

