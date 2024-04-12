Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $3,400.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,702.22.

CMG stock opened at $2,990.69 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,693.90 and a 52-week high of $3,023.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,740.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,340.77. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,781,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

