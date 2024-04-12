Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $3,358.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,702.22.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,990.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,740.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,340.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,693.90 and a 12-month high of $3,023.98.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,903,850,000 after buying an additional 301,742 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

