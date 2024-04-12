Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.35.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

