Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

CTHR stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.22.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 91.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 107,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,844,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,651.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 139,850 shares of company stock valued at $47,311 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

