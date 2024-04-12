ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Sell Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.
CHPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.14.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CHPT
ChargePoint Stock Performance
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint
In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,733,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ChargePoint
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.