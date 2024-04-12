ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Sell Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.14.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,733,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.