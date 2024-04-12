Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 194.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CERS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

CERS opened at $1.70 on Friday. Cerus has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 67.17%. The company had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 29,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $70,507.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 478,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,346.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 21,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $42,349.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 618,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 29,378 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $70,507.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 478,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,346.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,516 shares of company stock valued at $372,912. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Cerus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 263,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 28.1% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 59.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cerus by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 257,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

