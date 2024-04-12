Cerity Partners LLC Sells 113,312 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,312 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.35% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $73,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.