Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 81,418 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $58,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.81.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

