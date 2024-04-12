Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 239,572 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $818,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $516.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

