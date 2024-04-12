Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 764,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $63,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.