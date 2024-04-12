Cerity Partners LLC Has $65.80 Million Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,957 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 29.53% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $65,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

