Cerity Partners LLC Has $45.47 Million Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,574,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,379 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 3.52% of New Mountain Finance worth $45,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

NMFC opened at $12.62 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.13.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. This is a boost from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 102.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

