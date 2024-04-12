Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,146 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $75,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.38 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

