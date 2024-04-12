Cerity Partners LLC Buys 664,284 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,115,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,284 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $71,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

