Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,003 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $52,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

QQQM opened at $181.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.30 and a 200 day moving average of $166.66. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $127.47 and a 12 month high of $184.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

